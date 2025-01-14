New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia are exciting, fully respect Alfa’s DNA, says the CEO

At the 2025 Brussels Motor Show, new Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili made interesting statements while speaking with the press. Ficili recalled that he had arrived just three months ago and, therefore, it’s still too early to make an assessment, but he confirmed that he will do everything to relaunch the Biscione brand in grand style. He also confessed to being a brand enthusiast and owning an Alfa Romeo Giulia, which he considers a “fantastic” car. Regarding the brand’s future, Ficili spoke about the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, confirming that their arrival is now imminent.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia fully reflect the brand’s identity, according to Santo Ficili

Regarding the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, Santo Ficili stated: “We are proceeding quickly and successfully in developing new products. I have seen both of them and they are exciting. They fully reflect Alfa Romeo’s identity, with fluid, clean, and simple lines. We will start with electric powertrains, followed by hybrid ones, in line with investments, planning, and compliance with emissions regulations. In Italy, the electric car market stands between 4 and 5%, while the Junior BEV mix reaches 10%. This shows that people choose it not only for battery technology but because it’s an Alfa Romeo. In Europe, however, the BEV mix pushes up to 20-22%.”

Santo Ficili then continued: “I consider myself a true Alfista, an enthusiast who lives and breathes Alfa Romeo. I could say I literally sleep in my Giulia because it’s an extraordinary car, perfect for my driving style. I find the same kind of feeling in the Junior, and I believe it’s not just my opinion. I probably belong to a silent majority that shares this sentiment. In my view, the Junior is a perfect fusion between the best of Alfa Romeo’s history and DNA, and what it represents for the brand’s future. It sits in a central position, capable of winning over both me, who am a pure Alfista, and those who have never had the pleasure of gripping a steering wheel with the Biscione badge. Alfa Romeo, with its Junior, adds a unique value to electric vehicles, something that only the brand can offer.”

“I joined Alfa Romeo three months ago, and the results so far are in line with our objectives, despite the complicated context we’ve gone through and are still experiencing. There is definitely room for improvement,” declared the Alfa Romeo CEO to the Italian magazine Repubblica. “The Junior is achieving excellent results without directly competing with the Tonale. Another one of my ambitions is to reach 20,000 orders by the end of January. The Junior and Tonale operate in different SUV segments, B and C respectively, but the Junior is helping to strengthen the Tonale and the entire range. It has a positive effect, attracting new customers, both private and corporate, to dealerships. Especially in the corporate segment, where we still need to grow significantly,” concluded Santo Ficili.