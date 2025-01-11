Alfa Romeo’s Junior vs Tonale: sales battle ahead in 2025

As we have mentioned several times in recent weeks, the market response for the Alfa Romeo Junior is in line with expectations. Orders collected so far should be close to 15,000 units. According to former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, about 25% should represent the electric version. Sales in Europe are going strong, but soon the B-SUV could make its debut in the United States as well. Here it should arrive exclusively in the electric Veloce version, the most powerful with a 280 HP engine. Alfa Romeo’s sales in the USA are declining in 2024, which is why this model could help improve the situation.

Alfa Romeo: first sales 2024 data revealed for Europe and United States

According to preliminary data published by Stellantis and Dataforce, Alfa Romeo sold 2,025 units in December 2024 in Italy, including 937 Junior and 733 Tonale units. Overall, Alfa Romeo sold 23,012 vehicles in 2024, compared to 26,937 units in 2023, recording a 14.37% decrease. In France, 593 units were registered in December 2024, including 302 Junior and 202 Tonale units. In Spain, 451 registrations were recorded last month, including 114 Junior and 129 Tonale units.

For comparison, in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2024, 596 Giulia units were registered, compared to 767 in 2023 (-22%), 797 Stelvio units, compared to 1,308 in 2023 (-39%), and 646 Tonale units, compared to 1,233 units in 2023. In total, 8,865 Alfa Romeo vehicles were registered in the United States in 2024, compared to 10,898 in 2023 (-19%).

To boost Tonale sales in the United States, Stellantis and Alfa Romeo have introduced the 2025 model, featuring a more affordable version with a 2-liter four-cylinder engine capable of producing 268 horsepower. This version is offered at a starting price of $36,535, compared to $46,035 for the hybrid version. Currently, there are no indications about when the Junior will make its debut in the United States, but in this market too, it could give the Tonale a run for its money.