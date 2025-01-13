Dodge CEO responds to enthusiasts’ worries over new Charger

Without a doubt, Dodge enthusiasts are frustrated and disappointed by the lack of a HEMI V8 engine option for the new generation Dodge Charger, but it seems not all hope is lost. Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO, discussed this topic with Motor1 during the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, also mentioning another negative point about the Charger, the model’s inability to perform stationary burnouts.

Dodge Charger: could it have a HEMI V8 variant in the future?

Regarding the lack of the Line Lock feature, which is used for performing burnouts, the Dodge CEO stated: “We’re working on it and it will come with the SRT variant that will be released in 2026.” Additionally, he invited enthusiasts to try the Charger Daytona, the world’s first electric muscle car, before judging it: “This is a vehicle that you can’t really experience on the Internet. You need to get behind the wheel to do that.”

Former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares wanted to eliminate the HEMI V8 in favor of more efficient and sustainable engines. However, McAlear stated that all might not be lost: “Is V8 a bad word? I wouldn’t say so. We’re not telling anyone to stop loving the V8. We haven’t announced anything about it yet, but we’re just getting started.”

The 5.7-liter HEMI and the supercharged 6.2-liter HELLCAT HEMI V8 will continue to be produced in 2025, specifically for the Durango. As for the future, Dodge is preparing to launch the new ICE Charger in a few months, after launching the Daytona EV. However, enthusiasts’ desire to see a V8 engine under the hood of the latest generation muscle car remains very high. It seems that after Tavares’ resignation, Stellantis is now more inclined to listen to customer needs, which is why there’s still hope for enthusiasts.