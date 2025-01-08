Alfa Romeo Tonale 2025: the non-PHEV version debuts in the U.S.

We are talking about the Tonale model, its mid-size SUV, which will now be available in a traditional gasoline version, without the rechargeable hybrid technology. This new option was chosen in response to the growing comparison with its sister model Dodge Hornet, which has managed to achieve greater success with a wider range of powertrains. Until now, only the plug-in hybrid Tonale was available for purchase in the United States, while the gasoline version was also made available in Canada. With this new model, Alfa Romeo could certainly reach a wider audience of enthusiasts by offering a sportier, higher-performance alternative.

Equipment of the Tonale

The new gasoline-powered Alfa Romeo Tonale comes equipped with a powerful 2-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine capable of delivering 268 horsepower. This powertrain belongs to the Stellantis GME group, and is commonly paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, which gives the ability to ensure a dynamic and engaging driving experience. The Tonale non-PHEV with its features thus positions itself as one of the most sporty and high-performance offerings in the premium compact SUV segment.

Price and equipment

The base price of the new Tonale has a starting price of $36,495, plus a $1,995 shipping fee, for a total of $38,490. This new version is significantly less expensive than the Tonale PHEV, which starts at $46,035 (before shipping).

Several packages are available for the new Tonale to personalize the car. The first is the Active Assist package, which includes driver assistance systems, anti-glare rearview mirror and parking sensors. The premium one, on the other hand, offers ambient lighting, exterior moldings, power tailgate and ventilated leather seats. Finally, other optional extras such as alloy wheels in different sizes, Harman Kardon audio system, sunroof and an additional key fob are also available and can be chosen for an additional fee.

Available colors and comparison with Dodge

The Tonale is offered in a variety of colors, including Milano white (standard), Alfa black, Alfa red, Ascari gray metallic, Misano blue metallic, and the more expensive Fangio green metallic.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale, although distinguished by its distinctive Italian design, has to face direct competition from the Dodge Hornet, a model that as we know is built on the same platform and in the same plant. The Hornet, unlike the Tonale, currently has managed to offer the public a cheaper starting price, starting at $31,585 for the gasoline GT version. Transportation costs are also lower for the Hornet, at $1,595, compared to $1,995 for the Tonale. This price difference, which goes up to $4,000 for some models, is quite unsettling for many who would like to get closer to the brand, considering that the two cars are produced in the same plant. For a more detailed price comparison, we can consider that the all-wheel-drive Tonale starts at $38,490, while the plug-in hybrid version starts at $48,030. The Hornet GT Plus, on the other hand, is offered at $39,070, the plug-in hybrid R/T version at $43,240, and the R/T Plus at $49,080.