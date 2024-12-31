New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: everything we know about the next generation

2025 will be the year of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The second generation of the Italian automaker’s SUV is expected to be officially unveiled next spring, though some speculate that the official presentation could take place on June 24, 2025, when the historic Italian brand celebrates its 115th anniversary.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will become reality in a few months: here’s all the information available today

Although there’s very little time left until the presentation of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the news leaked so far isn’t that extensive. In particular, the model has never been spotted on the road, not even as a camouflaged prototype. Just hours away from 2025, we know that the vehicle will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, on the STLA Large platform. This will be the first Stellantis car to be built in Europe on this new architecture, which debuted in the United States with the new Dodge Charger Daytona.

We also know that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio almost certainly won’t be exclusively electric as initially stated. The range will include at least one combustion version, most likely a plug-in hybrid, but at this point we can’t rule out that there might end up being more than one ICE version. The top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version will obviously be included, which should be exclusively electric with an engine of about 1,000 horsepower, super-fast charging times, and a range of well over 700 km on a full charge. For the range extender version, the range will increase to 1,100 km on a single charge and a full tank of fuel.

Regarding the design of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the model will undergo a major change compared to the current version. The new generation will be slightly larger than the current model, sharing some elements with Alfa Romeo Junior such as the closed shield grille, central license plate, and thin headlights. We also know that the silhouette will be that of a coupe-style SUV with a sloping roof and truncated tail at the rear. Finally, we also know that the rear light signature will have a V-shape, as can be seen in the recent teaser posted in the holiday greetings video published on social media by Alfa Romeo.

These are obviously just the most important details leaked so far about this model, but we will surely discover many other details about this SUV in the coming weeks. It is destined to play a leading role in the Italian automaker’s range in the coming years, as the brand aspires to become Stellantis’ global premium brand. For this reason, the brand will revolutionize its range in the coming years by launching a new model every year from now until 2030. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be one of the most important models. Many of the brand’s future choices regarding the launch of other vehicles, such as the future E-SUV planned for 2027, will depend on its commercial success.