Alfa Romeo Junior: strong European sales performance

The debut of the Alfa Romeo Junior was met with great enthusiasm by Alfisti. The B-SUV is now approaching 15,000 orders across Europe. Despite a 13% drop in global sales, the Junior is helping to prevent this figure from being worse than expected. Junior sales in Italy and France already represent about 50% of the brand’s overall sales, an absolutely surprising result.

Alfa Romeo Junior sales continue at a strong pace in Europe

From January to November 2024, the brand’s sales are down 10.52% compared to the same period in 2023. The entire Alfa Romeo range is recording declining numbers, particularly the Tonale seems to have taken a step back in 2024. The reason could be sales cannibalization by the Junior.

Despite this, without the Junior, the brand’s numbers would have been significantly worse. According to the latest data collected by ItalPassion, in Italy the Junior sold 433 units in October 2024 and 1,104 units in November, for a total of 1,537 units. In France, units sold were 166 and 174 respectively, for a total of 340 units. In Germany, sales are starting to rise, with 45 and 128 units sold in the last two months and a total of 173 sales. In Spain, 50 and 94 units were delivered, for a total of 144 units.

Former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato had stated he expected between 50,000 and 70,000 units sold annually. This model should also launch in the United States, although no new information has been provided about this yet. Specifically, in North America, only the electric Junior Veloce version with 280 HP was planned. Currently, enthusiasm is sky-high, but it remains to be seen whether the numbers will continue to rise throughout 2025 or if this is just hype due to the novelty.