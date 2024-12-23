Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025: first teaser unveiled

In Alfa Romeo‘s Christmas video that appeared on Instagram in recent hours, there seems to be a first hint of what will be the rear light signature of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. As hypothesized by multiple sources in recent weeks, it appears that the second generation of the Italian automaker’s D-segment SUV might have a V-shaped light signature in the rear, which, as we know, should have a truncated tail.

First hint about the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio in the brand’s Christmas greetings

This rumor seems to be confirmed by Alfa Romeo‘s Christmas greetings video that appeared on Instagram in recent hours, which in its final part appears to show the light signature of a model that seems to be precisely the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. This vehicle will make its debut next spring, likely in April. It will be Stellantis’ first European car to use the STLA Large platform and will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy.

There are currently no official images of this car. It’s likely that we’ll have the first concrete hints about what the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will look like at the beginning of next year. We do know, however, that the SUV will be slightly larger than the current model and will have an even more sporty and aerodynamic style. In fact, the new Stelvio is designed to be a true global model capable of performing well everywhere.

Regarding the range of engines, it seems likely that there will be multiple combustion engine versions. Therefore, Stelvio won’t be exclusively electric but will offer a wide range of options to satisfy the demands of a large number of customers globally. In the coming weeks, more hints about the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio might emerge.