2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: 510HP American engine in the cards?

2025 will be the year of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, a vehicle that has created enormous expectations. Initially planned to be exclusively electric and in EREV version, with range extender and range exceeding 1,100 km, now there’s also talk of versions with combustion engines. These rumors have become more persistent following Carlos Tavares‘ resignation as CEO of Stellantis.

Will the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio also have a version with a powerful combustion engine?

According to the latest rumors, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio might feature engines under the hood that until now have only been used for Jeep, Ram, and Dodge in the United States: we’re talking about a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, the GME T6. This engine, developed even before the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA, has been used in models like Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, with power ranging from 420 to 510 horsepower.

The goal would be to make the model appealing in the United States, where Alfa Romeo is currently struggling. However, there’s a problem, obviously related to consumption and emissions. In Europe, this engine has never been introduced for these reasons. Moreover, in Europe, stricter emission rules will come into effect from January 1, 2025. Consequently, in its current state, the GME T6 engine cannot be used in Europe. But in the United States, it remains a more than valid option. As an example, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer exceeds 300 g/km of CO2, and bringing this value below 100 g/km could prove really complicated. The modifications would require adding an electric unit, thus transforming it into a plug-in hybrid.

The future of the Stelvio is therefore decidedly oriented towards electrification, in line with Stellantis’ strategy. The automotive group is indeed prioritizing the development of hybrid and electric powertrains, progressively moving away from traditional internal combustion engines. In this context, it’s highly unlikely that the GME T6 internal combustion engine will find space in the European range of the Italian SUV.

The Stelvio’s electrification plan is already well-defined: the STLA Large platform, on which the vehicle will be built, has been specifically designed to accommodate fully electric versions. However, before the complete transition to electric, the Stelvio should adopt the 1.6-liter 4-cylinder EP6 plug-in hybrid engine. This powertrain, already extensively tested on group models like the Peugeot 3008 and 408 PHEV, has proven particularly suitable for European market needs.

Interestingly, Stellantis plans to produce this engine in the United States as well, highlighting the strategic importance of this powertrain for the group globally. We’ll see how the situation evolves in the coming months, thanks also to the choices of the new CEO of the Biscione, Santo Ficili.