Alfa Romeo E-SUV: rumors and details about the upcoming electric model

There’s increasingly frequent talk about the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, arriving in 2025 and 2026 respectively. But what’s planned after that? With the change in CEO, future launches from the Biscione, except for the mentioned vehicles, could undergo various changes. However, the debut of what former CEO Jean Philippe Imparato called E-Jet seems to be already confirmed. Here’s everything we know about this new electric vehicle from the brand.

Alfa Romeo E-SUV might not be exclusively electric

Currently, information is still limited, but some interesting details have already been revealed. The new premium electric SUV will be “extreme,” according to Imparato, and will have never-before-seen shapes. The dimensions will be similar to the BMW X6, therefore more than 4.9 meters in length, 2.0 meters in width, and 1.7 meters in height. It will be built on the STLA Large platform, the same as the future Stelvio and Giulia.

Having an “extreme” design, we think it will be very sporty and will manage to impress even the most skeptical. Regarding the engines, it’s certain that it will be electric, but combustion engines aren’t ruled out, especially after the possible “change of direction” for Stelvio and Giulia, which were initially planned only in zero-emission versions.

The Alfa Romeo E-SUV is expected to debut in the market in 2027, the same year when the new Tonale will arrive. Regarding production, there was talk of Italy and the United States, specifically Detroit. However, there’s currently no official confirmation about this. The E-Jet was primarily conceived for markets such as the United States and China, with the goal of capturing a significant market share and taking Alfa Romeo where it deserves to be. This is, in fact, the objective of Santo Ficili, the new CEO of the Biscione.