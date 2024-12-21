2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV won’t be able to do burnouts

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV has caused quite a stir, but not for the reasons you’d expect from an electric muscle car. This new car is unable to perform a burnout, an iconic action associated with American muscle cars. Specifically, we’re talking about the “line lock” function, which allows the front wheels to be locked while the rear wheels spin freely, which is no longer available in the new version. It’s a very bold move by Dodge to deprive a vehicle that, although electric, is known worldwide as one of the quintessential muscle cars.

Dodge Charger Daytona, no burnouts with the electric version: will the ICE version be capable?

Dodge introduced the Charger EV as “the world’s first and only electric muscle car.” When enthusiasts heard about this model, many took for granted that it would be able to produce the typical smoke show that characterizes traditional muscle cars. However, tests conducted by automotive magazines like MotorTrend have confirmed the inability to perform a burnout, despite the Charger Daytona having a powerful 670-horsepower electric motor.

The reasoning behind this choice remains unclear. It’s possible that Dodge is considering adding the function in the future, but there are no official confirmations at this time. Questions about potential software updates or hardware modifications needed to implement the line lock remain unanswered. This has led to speculation that the absence of this feature might be a significant oversight, given the target clientele for the Charger.

Nevertheless, the Charger Daytona offers some interesting driving modes, such as Drift and Donut, which allow drivers to have fun with slides and 360-degree spins. However, many believe that a car with the muscle car label should also be able to perform a simple burnout.

Is the idea of transforming the legendary Charger into an electric vehicle already reaching its end? Perhaps not, but it appears that Dodge is working on a new V8 engine, possibly hybrid, after retiring the iconic HEMI, in response to growing nostalgia from muscle car fans. However, this engine, if confirmed, will never make it to the new generation of Charger. With Donald Trump‘s return to the White House, there could be changes in emissions policies that would favor a dramatic return for some of the brand’s cars.