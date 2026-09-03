This bumperless 1957 Alfa Romeo might be the coolest auction find of the year

Few things in the automotive world justify charging top dollar for missing features quite like the word Alleggerita (lightweight). Back in 1956, Bertone decided that the best way to make the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Veloce faster was to aggressively strip it of anything resembling comfort, and this 1957 example is the glorious, bare-bones result.

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Formerly owned by the late Northern California car culture titan Martin Swig, father of Bring a Trailer president Howard Swig, this particular lightweight coupe earned its keep pounding pavement during Swig’s iconic California Mille rallies.

To achieve its featherweight status, Bertone swapped in aluminum doors, a hood, trunk lid, bumpers, and trim, while ditching the rear seats, sound deadening, and heavy glass in favor of sliding plexiglass side windows. This example took the weight-saving diet a step further by removing the bumpers entirely.

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Underneath the repainted blue exterior, the cabin features tan fabric and blue vinyl seats, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, classic Veglia instrumentation showing 85,000 miles, and a full roll bar paired with four-point Simpson harnesses. There is even a modern 12-volt outlet, presumably so you can charge your smartphone while listening to the wind noise at 70 mph.

Power comes from a legendary 1,290cc double-overhead-cam inline-four breathing through twin Weber carburetors and paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Rebuilt in 1997 with JE forged pistons, a 1600 front cover, and a reproduction Veloce oil pump, the magnesium-trimmed motor sings through a custom-fabricated exhaust with tubular headers.

New engine and transmission in 2012, stopping power relies on four-wheel drum brakes tucked behind 15-inch wheels. Those wheels show Yokohama Avid Envigor tires with 2010 date codes, meaning the winning bidder’s first drive should probably be straight to a tire shop.

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Offered at no reserve with a tool kit and a transferable New York registration, this piece of California Mille history proves that having less car is worth far more.