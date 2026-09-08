Alfa Romeo Giulia: previously unseen image of a 2014 render emerges

A previously unpublished rear view has brought new attention to an Alfa Romeo sedan study created by Rosario Dalessandro in 2014. The designer originally imagined it as a possible Giulia or Alfetta, before the production Giulia took on the form we know today. The newly surfaced image adds a fresh perspective, while the underlying project remains the same concept developed more than a decade ago.

Advertisement

Rare rear view of 2014 Alfa Romeo Giulia concept surfaces online

Dalessandro started with hand-drawn sketches, which Marco Procaccini later turned into a three-dimensional model. That development process places the work firmly in its original period and separates it from the AI-generated interpretations that appear online today. Other views of the car had already circulated on the internet, but this angle reveals a section of the design that had received much less exposure.

The designer envisioned the car on the Giorgio platform with a 2,700-mm wheelbase, or about 106.3 inches. His main goal focused on making the sedan instantly recognizable through its overall shape rather than relying only on the badge or the traditional Alfa Romeo grille. Dalessandro believes classic Alfa models built their identity through the relationship between proportions, visual stance and body treatment. In his view, the car should still communicate Alfa Romeo character even when the badge or Scudetto is not visible.

Advertisement

His references covered several very different Alfa Romeo models, including the Giulia, Alfasud, Alfetta, Giulietta, 75 and 33. Dalessandro saw a common ability in those cars to suggest movement through taut lines and proportions that visually planted the body firmly over the wheels. He tried to bring those principles into a contemporary sedan without directly copying any single historic Alfa Romeo design.

Dalessandro also says he showed the project to Giorgetto Giugiaro, while the rear perspective remained unseen until now. This angle allows enthusiasts to judge the design from the opposite side of the Scudetto, which Dalessandro never wanted to carry the entire burden of brand recognition.

The rear view therefore puts the focus on proportions and body design, the very elements through which Dalessandro wanted to recover the distinctive character of Alfa Romeo’s classic sedans.