Alfa Romeo steals the spotlight at Lime Rock: it’s the Historic Festival 44

Connecticut is currently experiencing an unprecedented surge in unburnt gasoline fumes and pure Italian drama, as Lime Rock Park kicks off its Historic Festival 44.

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Running through September 7, 2026, this year’s installment has officially crowned Alfa Romeo as the brand of honor, a bold decision considering the sheer mechanical optimism required to keep decades of temperamental Milanese engineering running for four consecutive days. The festivities launch with a delightfully noisy parade snaking through Lakeville and Salisbury before the real track-focused chaos shifts directly to the circuit.

Unlike typical high-end automotive gatherings where million-dollar classics sit frozen on manicured lawns like overpriced marble statues, Lime Rock actually intends to drive these cars hard. Through the paddock you can see legendary hardware that American fan clubs spent months prepping, including rare iterations of the Tipo 33, TZ1, TZ2, GTA, TI Super, Giulietta, SZ, 8C, 6C, and a terrifyingly pristine 1933 Monza.

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Friday opens with practice and qualifying rounds, Saturday and Monday feature dedicated wheel-to-wheel race groups, while Sunday, September 6, offers a brief breather with the traditional “Sunday in the Park” Concours d’Elegance and Gathering of the Marques.

Adding serious historical weight to the weekend is Guest of Honour Miles Collier, founder of the Revs Institute, who managed to transport some of the world’s rarest museum-grade Alfas just to track them in the New England humidity. American vintage enthusiasts still maintain an unhealthy, deeply passionate obsession with high-strung, twin-cam four-cylinders and screaming historic race engines.

Alfa Romeo’s competitive footprint in North America may have endured its fair share of hiatuses and mechanical heartbreaks over the decades, but events like the Historic Festival 44 prove the Biscione’s cult following remains completely untouchable.

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Whether these vintage machines are ripping down Lime Rock’s main straight, competing for class victories, or giving their pit crews a mild existential crisis, seeing them do what they were originally built to do is a magnificent reminder of why the brand holds such a permanent grip on automotive history.