New Alfa Romeo Giulia: will the electric or hybrid version sell better?

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia, the D-segment sedan from the Biscione automotive company, is expected for spring 2026. At the recent 2024 Paris Motor Show, it was confirmed that it won’t come only in an electric version, as previously announced by former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, who has now been replaced by Santo Ficili.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia will have a hybrid version and will likely be the best-seller

Apparently, there will be one or more hybrid versions of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. The situation is not entirely clear at the moment. In fact, we don’t know which engine will be used for this version and what type of hybridization it will have. This will certainly be the entry-level version of the future range, with electric versions being more expensive, including the top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio, which with its 1000 horsepower, super-fast charging times, and a range of about 800 km will certainly not be affordable for everyone.

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia will continue to be produced in Cassino, Italy, and will be based on the STLA Large platform, the same as the Dodge Charger Daytona and also the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will debut in 2025. However, Alfa Romeo has promised that this car will maintain its own identity and unique driving characteristics that will make it one of the best sedans to drive in its market segment.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will also have a quite different design from the current model, perhaps even more than what recent renders show. In fact, those who have seen it say it will be a very sporty vehicle, almost a two-and-a-half-volume car with a truncated tail and coupe-like styling. Of course, there will be aesthetic references to the recent Alfa Romeo Junior, especially in the front and rear with the logo, shield, grille, and headlights being very similar.

Recently, the current version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio was withdrawn from the United States, as sales were practically non-existent. Even sales of the “standard” Giulia are not proceeding as planned, to the point where it was surpassed by the new Junior in September 2024.