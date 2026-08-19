Mike Tyson’s red Ferrari F50 just got upstaged by a yellow one

At Monterey 2026, real-world economics officially packed its bags and left the building. In a matter of mere hours, two Ferrari F50 changed hands across competing auction stages, Mecum and RM Sotheby’s, for a staggering combined total of $25 million. What was once Maranello’s raw, V12-powered icon has officially morphed into an ultra-high-yield financial commodity for billionaires with heavy right feet and far too much liquid capital.

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First up on the block, RM Sotheby’s sold a pristine red F50 for an eye-watering $12.105 million. Adding to its undeniable flex factor, this particular chassis was delivered brand new to none other than “Iron” Mike Tyson, a detail that usually guarantees top-tier bragging rights. But Monterey is not a normal universe, and a few hours later, yellow completely obliterated red.

Mecum put chassis number 106690 up for bidding, setting an absolute record. The hammer dropped at $13.25 million, which ballooned to $14.575 million after adding buyer’s fees. Out of the 349 total F50 models ever assembled, a mere 31 left Maranello wearing the coveted Giallo Modena coat. Apparently, in today’s speculative collector landscape, a rare paint shade is the ultimate multiplier of wealth.

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This specific Euro-spec example started its life soaking up the quiet mountain air in Switzerland before crossing the Atlantic to chase the American dream. With around 4,500 miles on the odometer, it boasts immaculate originality and full Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification. Of course, no multimillion-dollar garage queen is complete without its absurdly lavish trinkets.

Included in the sale was the original three-piece Schedoni leather luggage set, the rigid case for the hardtop conversion kit, an emergency canvas top, an interior flashlight, and a factory tool kit that no self-respecting billionaire owner would ever dare touch with their own manicured hands.

The ultimate icing on this wildly overpriced cake? A pair of ultra-rare TOD’s F50 driving boots in size 7.5, handed to the original owner back in 1995 and preserved for three decades just to earn extra brownie points from snooty Concours d’Elegance judges. Collector Louis Flory, who famously turned down a $12 million offer for his own yellow F50 a few months ago, suddenly looks like Wall Street’s sharpest mind.