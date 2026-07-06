The ultra-rare black Hemi Daytona hitting Mecum Monterey 2026

In 1968, Dodge brought the polished Charger R/T to NASCAR only to realize that Henry Ford’s boys were leaving them in the dust. The corporate panic button was pressed immediately. First came the Charger 500, a lukewarm aerodynamic patch job that completely failed to move the needle. Realizing that subtle nuance gets you absolutely nowhere in American racing, Dodge tossed the corporate sanity manual out the window for 1969 and birthed the Charger Daytona.

Featuring a ridiculous 18-inch nose cone and a towering 23-inch rear wing that looked like a structural hazard, the Daytona proved that when corporate pride is wounded, the concept of “enough” ceases to exist. After easily cracking the 200-mph barrier on Chrysler’s test track, NASCAR’s rigid rules forced Dodge to actually sell this aerodynamic monstrosity to an unsuspecting public.

Buying a standard Daytona got you a 440-cubic-inch Magnum V8 pushing 375 HP. But for buyers looking to mechanically and financially bankrupt themselves, the ultimate option was the legendary 426 Hemi V8, pushing an underrated 425 horses. Out of 503 total production units delivered to shell-shocked dealerships across America, only 70 brave souls checked the Hemi box. Narrowing that down further into absolute unicorn territory, a mere 22 buyers combined that brutal Hemi engine with a four-speed manual transmission, creating the undisputed holy grail of Mopar insanity.

The car heading to Mecum’s Monterey 2026 auction block is one of those legendary 22. To make it even more absurdly scarce, it is wrapped in factory black paint, a color so rare on this model that only three Hemi Daytonas are believed to wear it. Complemented by a white tail stripe, a pristine white interior, and body-matching steel wheels with minimalist dog-dish hubcaps, this specific beast is essentially a one-of-one automotive anomaly.

Having undergone a meticulous restoration around 2016, this mechanical time capsule retains its original window sticker, warranty booklet, and broadcast sheet. Now, it stands as a crown jewel lot for the upcoming Mecum Monterey auction, running August 13-15, 2026.

Trying to predict what wealthy collectors will shell out for this level of scarcity is always a dangerous game, but looking at recent market hysteria provides a clear hint. While standard Hemi Daytonas regularly cross the $500,000 threshold, unique colors have sent prices straight into the stratosphere. A copper example commanded $1.43 million in 2023, while a green specimen completely shattered reality in 2024 by fetching an astronomical $3 million, after previously changing hands for $1.32 million in 2022. While this sinister black-on-white specimen might fall just short of that insane three-million-dollar high-water mark, a $700,000 valuation represents a rock-hard floor.