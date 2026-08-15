This yellow Ferrari Daytona SP3 just sold for an astonishing price

A 2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3 sold for an extraordinary $17,825,000 at RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction, beating its highest pre-sale estimate by nearly $6 million. The auction house had valued the car at between $10 million and $12 million before the August 14 sale.

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2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3 sells for $17.8 million in Monterey

The result carries particular significance because this was a conventional collector-car auction rather than a charity sale. In 2025, an additional one-off Daytona SP3 Tailor Made reached $26 million in Monterey, but Ferrari created that special 599+1 example outside the original allocation and donated it for a charity auction benefiting the Ferrari Foundation.

The 2023 car came from The Driver’s Philosophy Collection and had covered only 227 miles. Ferrari completed assembly in July 2023 before delivering the SP3 to its first owner through an authorized New York dealer in January 2024. A second owner acquired it in October 2025 when the odometer showed approximately 220 miles.

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Its specification also helped it stand apart. Ferrari’s Atelier program finished the body in Giallo Triplo Strato with Nero racing stripes and an Italian flag motif. Carbon fiber appears on the removable hardtop, lower bodywork and exterior mirrors, while matte black wheels pair with glossy black brake calipers. The Nero cabin adds Giallo accents, matching seat belts and embroidered Prancing Horse logos.

The $17.825 million final price easily surpassed the $12 million upper estimate and illustrates the premium collectors will pay for exceptionally low-mileage examples of Ferrari’s sold-out modern limited-production cars. Still, comparing it directly with the $26 million charity car would distort the picture because that unique Tailor Made SP3 had circumstances that no standard production example could replicate.

Ferrari developed the Daytona SP3 as the third member of its Icona Series, drawing inspiration from the sports prototypes that achieved the famous 1-2-3 finish at Daytona in 1967. Its mid-mounted 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 produces 829 hp without hybrid assistance and sends power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Ferrari quotes 0-62 mph in 2.85 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph.

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Performance explains only part of the appeal. With production tightly limited and every allocation spoken for from the beginning, the Monterey result shows how aggressively collectors now value the most exclusive modern Ferraris.