Ferrari 12Cilindri blasts past 186 mph on the Autobahn with its 830-hp V12

AutoTopNL took the Ferrari 12Cilindri onto an unrestricted section of the German Autobahn and handed the car to a professional driver to document its acceleration at very high speeds. The speedometer quickly climbs past 186 mph (300 km/h) and continues rising with remarkable consistency, while the car remains composed enough for the driver to increase the pace without making obvious corrections. The legal conditions of the test and the driver’s experience do not remove the risks associated with such speeds, which remain completely unsuitable for normal traffic.

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Ferrari 12Cilindri shows how brutally fast 830 naturally aspirated horsepower can be

The front-mounted 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 produces 830 hp at 9,250 rpm and 500 lb-ft of torque at 7,250 rpm. Ferrari makes 80% of the available torque accessible from just 2,500 rpm, giving the engine strong response well before it reaches the upper end of the rev range.

An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission keeps the V12 in its most effective operating range and shifts quickly enough to maintain the smooth, uninterrupted acceleration seen in the video. Rather than delivering one sudden surge, the 12Cilindri continues building speed with the linear character expected from a high-revving naturally aspirated engine.

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Despite a claimed weight of 3,439 pounds (1,560 kg), the 12Cilindri accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and reaches 124 mph in less than 7.9 seconds. Ferrari quotes a top speed above 211 mph (340 km/h).

The braking system has to manage performance on the same scale. Ferrari says the car can stop from 124 mph in 122 meters, or roughly 400 feet. The 12Cilindri therefore combines brutal acceleration with the braking capability and chassis control required to manage a large front-engine grand tourer at extreme speeds.

Flavio Manzoni shaped the body around proportions traditionally associated with Ferrari’s front-engine V12 models, including a long hood and a cabin positioned far toward the rear. The front end also includes a reference to the 365 GTB/4 Daytona, although the design does not directly copy the classic model.

The side profile makes the car’s mechanical layout immediately understandable, while the rear adopts a more modern direction with fewer obvious historical references. Ferrari is also expected to expand the 12Cilindri family with a more track-focused version, although current information does not yet provide enough detail to define its specifications or reveal when it might debut.

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The AutoTopNL run instead puts the standard 12Cilindri’s abilities on full display. The footage highlights how relentlessly the V12 continues to pull at high speed, while the natural sound of Ferrari’s twelve-cylinder engine remains one of the car’s defining features.