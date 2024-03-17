Maserati production at Mirafiori: significant reduction in number of cars produced

Maserati car production at the Stellantis plant in Mirafiori will undergo a significant reduction in the coming months, with less than 10 vehicles expected per day. This slowdown is attributed to decreased demand for luxury brand vehicles, excluding the MC20, assembled in Modena. According to sources from an Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, Stellantis management may consider further social support measures for Mirafiori employees.

A decision in this regard could be made in a meeting with metalworkers’ unions scheduled for March 20. Currently, around 3,000 workers at Mirafiori are on temporary layoff until April, a situation exacerbated by declining demand for the Fiat 500e. Regarding the site’s future, an increase in production is anticipated with the possible introduction of the Fiat 500 hybrid.

However, it remains uncertain which Maserati models will continue to be assembled at Mirafiori. The next generation of Levante is not expected immediately, with a debut not before 2027 at the Cassino plant, on the STLA Large platform, alongside other Alfa Romeo vehicles and the Grecale. Currently in Turin, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio remain in production; however, they are niche vehicles with limited production numbers. Finally, the debut of the Quattroporte successor has been postponed to 2027.