Stellantis unveils the STLA Large platform offering up to 800 km of range

Stellantis unveiled its brand-new, highly flexible STLA Large, a native BEV platform forming the foundation for a broad range of future vehicles in the global D and E segments markets. This platform delivers unprecedented performance levels in its category, including onboard energy, charging efficiency, exceptional dynamic qualities, and trail-rated off-road capability.

Stellantis declares STLA Large as the market’s most flexible native BEV platform, compatible with sedan, crossover, and SUV silhouettes in D and E segments

STLA Large-based large vehicles are central to customer demand in major global markets, initially rolling out in the North American market for Dodge and Jeep brands, followed by others like Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati. Eight vehicles are set to launch between 2024 and 2026.

Engineered for unparalleled technological flexibility, the STLA Large platform offers a greater diversity of vehicles, top-class quality, and customer satisfaction. It features a core component set paired with robust, cost-effective production processes implementable across multiple assembly plants. Future products will span from sedans to crossovers to SUVs, delivering the benefits of electric propulsion, like instant torque response combined with zero emissions. Brand-specific product announcements are slated to begin this year.

“Our goals for our STLA platforms are ambitious, and it’s what our customers expect from us today,” stated Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “Our ambition is to create a family of vehicles from a well-designed, sufficiently flexible component set covering various vehicle categories and engines, with performance surpassing all our current products, accessible to each of our iconic brands. The flexibility and agility of this platform are its hallmarks and will drive our success in the electric transition in North America.”

STLA Large is one of four global BEV platforms introduced at EV Day 2021, forming the basis for the company’s future products. They are vital to achieving the ambitious goals of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. This is the second platform revealed after the July 2023 launch of the superior STLA Medium. STLA Large will be implemented in various plants in Europe and North America, available in multi-energy variants, including hybrid and internal combustion. Stellantis’ iconic brands will tailor STLA Large vehicles to their customers’ needs and desires, whether family vehicles, high-performance vehicles, 4×4 off-roaders, or luxury vehicles.

The platform’s inherent flexibility allows engineers and designers to adjust overall dimensions like wheelbase, length, width, height, and ground clearance. Various suspension modules and powertrain subframes can be utilized to meet specific vehicle performance goals, including driving, maneuverability, and comfort.

Using advanced, high-strength materials, the platform is optimized for weight and stiffness, delivering best-in-class performance. Platform components are designed to maximize usable interior space and loading capacity. Key elements of comfort and performance, such as air conditioning, steering, braking assistance, and propulsion, are engineered to minimize energy consumption and improve vehicle range.

Flexibility extends to the platform’s monocoque propulsion systems. STLA Large is designed as a native BEV platform with an option that offers 400 and 800-volt electrical architectures. Three-in-one Electric Drive Modules (EDM) integrating motor, power converter, and speed reducer can be configured as front-wheel, rear-wheel, and all-wheel drive. The power inverter uses silicon carbide semiconductor technology to minimize power loss. Propulsion system performance can be enhanced over the vehicle’s life through real-time software updates.

Depending on specific vehicle objectives, the STLA Large platform offers the option to configure the drive with limited slip differential activation or wheel disconnection to enhance efficiency and range. STLA Large has the potential to support exceptional power surpassing current V8 Hellcat engines.

Balancing range and costs, Stellantis’ platform integrates battery packs with an energy capacity ranging from 85 to 118 kilowatt-hours (kWh). STLA Large aims for an overall range of 800 km (500 miles) and is designed to easily accept future energy storage technologies as they become production-ready. The first-generation propulsion components enable acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2 seconds. Rapid charging can add up to 4.5 kWh per minute to the 800-volt battery.

Stellantis’ STLA Large also supports hybrid and internal combustion propulsion systems without compromising key vehicle capabilities. This flexibility allows customers worldwide to accelerate the electric transition and develop a solid, widely available charging network. The design flexibility includes transverse and longitudinal engine mounting configurations, compatible with all types of drivetrains, from front-wheel to rear-wheel to all-wheel drive (FWD/RWD/AWD).