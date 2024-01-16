Stellantis Mirafiori halts production for another three weeks

Mirafiori plant halts again. Following an extended holiday break from December 18th to January 15th, Stellantis has informed workers that the factory will shut down for an additional three weeks. This news, released by Fiom, is not entirely unexpected, as the plant experienced a slowdown in production in the last quarter of 2024, falling short of the 100,000-vehicle target (with around 80,000 assembled). However, this decision dashes hopes of a rebound, previously fueled by the launch of the Fiat 500e in the United States.

The 2,260 employees will stop activities on the 500e and Maserati production lines from February 12th to March 3rd. The company states that this suspension is due to the need to adjust production flows to temporary market demand fluctuations. “2024 could not have started worse. After a full month’s closure at the end of the year, here comes this new announcement”, says Edi Lazzi, Fiom Secretary in Turin. “These are concerning numbers, especially considering the entry of the electric 500 into the US market. Mirafiori is in a critical situation, and it is essential to provide new production opportunities to ensure a more stable future.”

Intermittent production and continual reliance on social shock absorbers prompt unions to request economic support for workers. “With 2024, we have entered the seventeenth consecutive year of using social shock absorbers. This means that workers have suffered significant salary losses over this long period. That’s why we have asked the company, so far without response, to economically integrate the salary differential,” stated Gianni Mannori, Fiom representative at Mirafiori.

“We will immediately initiate procedures to request a meeting with the company to understand the reasons behind the challenging start to 2024,” declares Luigi Paone, General Secretary of Uilm in Turin, and Gianluca Rindone, Mirafiori Body Shop Coordinator for Uilm. “Our goal is to manage the production suspension of the Body Shops effectively and find solutions that protect the income of workers.”