Fiat 500e: new Beauty and Music versions unveiled

Fiat has announced the arrival of two special new versions of the Fiat 500e, complementing the (RED) edition: Inspired By Beauty and Inspired By Music. Each model celebrates a cornerstone of both the Stellantis brand and Italian culture, as highlighted by Olivier Francois – Fiat’s CEO and Global CMO of Stellantis – during the unveiling at the Aspen Ideas: Climate event in Miami.

“Fiat and the 500 are inherently linked to Italian culture, making it a natural choice to pair our fully electric city car with two of the country’s recognized treasures. The Fiat 500e reflects multiple aspects of its Italian heritage. By celebrating style and culture, the two new Inspired By variants emphasize the Italian DNA of the Electric 500 in a way that only Fiat can,” Francois stated.

Fiat 500e: Inspired By Beauty and Music editions come to North America

Characterized by its unique rose gold color, the Fiat 500e Inspired By Beauty stands out with exterior features such as body-colored external mirror caps and chrome profiles around the window frames. The interior combines style and comfort with beige eco-leather seats, a soft-touch steering wheel, and a dashboard wrapped in chic eco-leather. The starting price for the Inspired By Beauty edition is $36,000 (€32,916).

The art of sound experience comes to life in the Fiat 500e Inspired By Music, merging two Italian icons – the Cinquecento and Andrea Bocelli – into a masterpiece for EV audiophiles. With its Tuxedo Black color scheme, the Inspired By Music edition pays tribute to some of the world’s most beautiful music with a JBL audio system featuring seven amplified speakers and a subwoofer.

The JBL audio system’s Virtual Venues feature offers listeners a virtual reality audio experience that alters the car’s acoustic characteristics depending on the chosen location, transporting listeners to unique listening environments. The starting price is $36,000 (€32,916).

For the first time, the two Inspired By 500es introduce a Level 2 active driving system to a Fiat destined for North America. This technology, combining adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance, supports the driver on selected roads. The 500e is the first fully electric car in its segment to offer Level 2 assisted driving technology.

The 500e, the lightest passenger BEV on the North American market, boasts a maximum range of 240 km on a single charge, made possible by a 42 kWh battery with an 11 kW charging time of 4 hours and 15 minutes. Each model includes Fiat telematics with three years of connectivity via a smartphone app.

On the performance front, the zero-emission city car offers 119 horsepower and a maximum torque of 220 Nm, accelerating from 0 to 96 km/h in 8.5 seconds. The new Fiat 500e Inspired By Beauty and Music editions will be available at Fiat dealerships in North America starting in the third quarter of this year.