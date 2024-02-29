Maserati GranCabrio 2025: official images and initial details revealed

The 2025 Maserati GranCabrio marks another chapter in the Stellantis brand’s history, advancing the legacy of prestige and innovation that distinguishes the Italian automaker. This iconic convertible emerges as a sublime blend of elegance, performance, and cutting-edge technology, designed to meet the expectations of the most demanding enthusiasts.

At the heart of the new GranCabrio lies the 3-liter Nettuno V6 twin-turbo engine, delivering a power of 550 HP. Known as the most powerful engine ever created for the GranTurismo, it stands out for its extraordinary performance, ensuring an uncompromising driving experience in this version as well.

Maserati GranCabrio 2025: first official images and information released

From launch, the Trofeo trim further underscores the vehicle’s sporting spirit, without overlooking comfort and driving pleasure, aspects that remain fundamental in the spider version as well. The interior of the GranCabrio 2025 is designed to offer optimal comfort over long distances, a feature that, combined with the possibility of enjoying open-air driving, makes every journey an unforgettable experience.

The exterior design reflects Maserati’s stylistic philosophy, combining classic lines and harmonious proportions with modern details and premium materials. The fabric roof, which can be automatically stored in the trunk in just 14 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h, emphasizes the elegance and functionality of the design, ensuring sufficient space for four passengers.

Attention to detail extends to the interiors, where the manufacturer’s distinctive craftsmanship finds expression in a bold yet contemporary luxury. The typical balance of contrasts is enhanced through high-quality materials and refined finishes, together creating a welcoming and sophisticated environment.

From a technological perspective, the new Maserati GranCabrio stands out for its advanced infotainment and driver assistance systems, ensuring high-level safety and entertainment. Features like the standard neck warmer and the optional wind stopper, further improve driving comfort, making the GranCabrio perfect for every season.

In short, the brand’s new convertible is set to become a favorite choice for lovers of cabrio driving, continuing the tradition of excellence that has characterized Maserati sports cars for over 60 years.