Maserati: a new luxurious SUV coming in 2027

Maserati recently disclosed its upcoming electrification plans, revealing the introduction of a new Segment E SUV scheduled for 2027. This impressive luxury SUV will be fully electric. The announcement was accompanied by news that the Quattroporte EV’s launch is delayed to 2028.

This new flagship SUV will complement Maserati’s growing range of electric vehicles, which currently include the Grecale Folgore and the GranTurismo Folgore. Additionally, a fully electric version of the MC20 is expected by 2025. Labeled as Segment E, this SUV will position itself as Maserati’s top model, competing with luxury electric vehicles like the Mercedes EQS SUV and the upcoming Range Rover EV.

While specific details about the new electric SUV are still unavailable, it’s likely to retain Maserati’s distinctive features, such as the wide traditional grille and the prominent trident emblem. Furthermore, the SUV will follow the “Folgore” naming convention, aligning with Maserati’s fully electric range.

Given the size of the new electric SUV, it is probable that it will utilize Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform. This platform is designed for a range of Stellantis electric vehicles and is expected to offer up to 800 km of range with its underlying battery technology. However, it’s important to note that the actual figure could vary due to factors like aerodynamic inefficiency and the weight of the Maserati SUV. Nonetheless, with a battery up to 118 kWh, the expected range should still be competitive in its segment.

Maserati is aiming to stand out as the sole luxury brand within the Stellantis group. This suggests that Maserati’s new electric cars, including the upcoming SUV, will have a higher luxury positioning compared to other vehicles in the group. This could translate into a more distinctive design and feel and might also include the implementation of customized technologies reflecting Maserati’s luxury brand identity.