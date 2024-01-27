Maserati Grecale Folgore: details of the new electric SUV revealed

Maserati has launched the Grecale Folgore in Europe, an all-electric variant of its SUV. This model features a dual electric motor system, one on each axle, ensuring all-wheel drive. It boasts a total power of 410 kW (557 HP) and a torque of 820 Nm.

In terms of performance, the SUV can reach a top speed of 220 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. Its range is supported by a 105 kWh battery, offering up to 500 km on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle. The battery allows a fast DC charging up to 150 kW, enabling a recharge from 20% to 80% in just 29 minutes. AC charging is possible up to 22 kW.

Maserati Grecale Folgore: details and prices of the new electric SUV revealed

The new Maserati Grecale Folgore features four driving modes: MAX RANGE, GT, SPORT, and OFFROAD, selectable via a steering wheel control. The SUV measures 4.86 meters in length, 2.16 meters in width (including mirrors), and 1.65 meters in height, with a wheelbase of 2.90 meters. It weighs 2,480 kg, with a weight distribution of 47.2/52.8, and the trunk capacity is 535 liters. Maserati offers the Grecale Folgore in a single configuration, with a base price of 127,100 euros. Customers can choose from several standard colors and, through the Fuoriserie program, four additional special colors at an extra cost. The SUV is available with 20 or 21-inch wheels.

For the interior, there are options for leather or Econyl sustainable material upholstery, plus carbon fiber inserts. Standard features include air suspension, full LED Matrix headlights, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an infotainment system with a display of the same size. Below the infotainment screen is an additional 8.8-inch display for controlling various functions such as air conditioning. The Grecale Folgore also offers optional packages like the Climate Pack Plus, the Travel Package, and the Climate Package.

Finally, the electric Folgore version joins the gasoline models already available in the Grecale range, which include the GT 250 with a 2-liter, 250 HP Mild Hybrid engine, the GT with 300 HP, the Modena with 330 HP, and the Trofeo with a 3.0-liter V6 engine producing 530 HP, derived from the MC20‘s Nettuno engine. The Trofeo version can reach 285 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The starting price for the Trofeo version is 81,000 euros.