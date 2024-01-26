Maserati announces the arrival of the electric MC20 in 2025: new plans revealed

After recently announcing a temporary halt in the development of the electric Quattroporte, the automotive manufacturer has today revealed that the electric MC20 will arrive in 2025. Maserati’s new strategic plan focuses on pure electrification. The development process remains unchanged: each model will be entirely designed, developed, and produced in Italy, thus ensuring high quality. However, there is a significant shift for traditional engine enthusiasts: Maserati’s future is leaning towards electric, aiming to meet customer needs.

Regarding future models, Maserati is working on several projects. Currently, there are the Grecale Folgore and the GranTurismo Folgore, both in electric versions. This year will see the addition of the GranCabrio Folgore, followed by the new MC20 Folgore in 2025 and a large Segment E electric crossover in 2027. The new Quattroporte EV will be unveiled in 2028. The Modena production site is key in this transition, with new investments and equipment coming and the creation of an Atelier for the Fuoriserie Personalization Program, allowing for car customization.

Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati, has clearly expressed the company’s direction towards electrification: “Driven by our Modenese heart, we are moving full steam ahead to lead the change towards electrification, with the 100% electric version of two of our iconic models already on the market and another model coming this year. We will offer our loyal customers the most powerful Maseratis ever, pushing beyond the boundaries of driving pleasure into a new era. With our vision and long-term strategic plan, we aim to make a mark in the luxury world through Italian manufacturing excellence, consistently focusing on distinctive quality and building our future with a dedicated business model, to ensure the best products for our customers that reflect the values of Maserati.”