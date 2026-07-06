Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale: recreating old-school clumsiness for a few lucky drivers

Maranello has just dropped its latest masterstroke for the ultra-wealthy nostalgic purist. The newly unveiled Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale brings back the romanticism of a gated chrome shifter, except the entire experience is an elaborate digital illusion. Limited to exactly 1,499 units, a mathematical nod to the 1,499-cc displacement of Ferrari’s iconic 1947 V12 from the 125 S, this special-edition grand tourer is far more than a simple exercise in retro-fetishism. Underneath the breathtaking sheet metal handled by Flavio Manzoni’s Centro Stile, Ferrari has built a fully digital by-wire simulator masquerading as a classic powertrain.

The beating heart remains the monumental, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 screaming to a glorious 9,500 rpm and pumping out 830 HP. It launches to 60 mph in a blistering 2.9 seconds, eventually topping out at 211 mph in full-automatic mode.

Developed entirely in-house, Ferrari’s tech sorcery merges an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission with an analog sensory theater. There are no cables. There are no hydraulics. Instead, an intricate system of internal springs, cams, and actuators artificially recreates the mechanical clunk, notchiness, and resistance of an old-school gearbox.

The three-pedal layout features a clutch pedal linked to nothing but a high-precision angle sensor. Yet, if your hand-eye-foot coordination falters, the onboard supercomputer will literally simulate a jerky shift or stall the engine entirely. Maranello has spent millions in R&D just to ensure that multi-millionaire collectors can feel the sheer embarrassment of stalling.

Every single car will pass through the exclusive Tailor Made program, complete with an interior boasting a backlit aluminum shift knob and custom seats featuring six vertical ribs, a visual tribute to the simulated six-speed layout. Ferrari throws in a 7-year Genuine Maintenance package.

Ultimately, the 12Cilindri Manuale is a magnificent, ultra-exclusive piece of rolling theater designed for drivers who want to pay top dollar to feel like they are completely in control of a machine that is actually controlling them.