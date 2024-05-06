Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025: this is what the 240-hp sports version could look like

The new Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025 will be the next Lancia car to hit the market. Its debut is expected to take place in 2025 and will be the top-of-the-range version of the new generation of the car that debuted last February. The sporty version of the Ypsilon is also expected to be used by the brand in the Rally Championship.

Here’s how the future Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025 is imagined

Regarding the new Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025, L’automobile Magazine has published a render that imagines what the sporty version of the Ypsilon will look like. The Italian brand, after years of inactivity in the market except for the Italian one, has officially begun its new era with the new generation of Ypsilon, which will continue in the coming years with the arrival of the new Lancia Gamma in 2026 and the new Lancia Delta in 2028.

The new Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025 will be exclusively electric and will have a 240-horsepower engine, the same one used by the Abarth 600e and the Alfa Romeo Junior in the “Veloce” version. The car will be very similar to the standard model, from which it will differ in the presence of some aerodynamic elements, new wheels and colors, and also in the presence of the HF logo, which was recently unveiled in its new version.

The HF version will also be available for Lancia’s future cars, such as the Gamma and Delta, which will arrive on the market one year after the debut of the “standard” versions, in 2027 and 2029, respectively. Staying on the topic of renders, someone wanted to imagine the Lancia Ypsilon also in a B-SUV version, thus becoming a “twin” of the Alfa Romeo Junior. In the meantime, while we wait to discover more news about the new Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025, we leave you with the render of the model created by the French magazine.