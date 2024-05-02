2026 Lancia Gamma could cost over €60.000

In recent days, Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano has stated that the future Lancia Gamma could be called Thema. Auto-moto has therefore decided to create a graphic representation of what will be the next Lancia to be released, precisely in 2026, two years after the launch of the new Lancia Ypsilon which took place last February 14th.

2026 Lancia Gamma: here’s how it could be

The new Gamma (or Thema) will be inspired by the Pu+Ra HPE concept that was presented last year and will be built on the STLA Medium platform. It will therefore be a twin of the DS 8 but will have slightly smaller dimensions, up to a maximum of 4.70 meters.

The new Lancia will have a fastback body style, so it will be neither a sedan like the old Thema nor an SUV. Essentially, it will be a car with higher ground clearance, a high and truncated tail, and imposing dimensions. The battery capacity should be 104 kWh and should guarantee up to 700 kilometers of range. In 2027, the HF version will debut, which will obviously have more power and a more aggressive aesthetic than the standard version, just as will happen for the Lancia Ypsilon HF.

But what will its price be? According to Auto-Moto, it is not out of the question that a car of this type, given the brand’s quality, high technology, and the fact that it is an electric car, could have a price exceeding 60,000 euros in the entry-level version, so undoubtedly a car not for everyone.

At the moment, the new Gamma is only planned for a full electric version, since the STLA Medium platform was designed for BEVs, but there could be strategy changes over the course of these years.