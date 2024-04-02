Preview of new Abarth 600e: exclusive photos

Abarth‘s workhorse, the most powerful called 600e Scorpionissima, is preparing to make its debut in the coming months. But in the meantime, the Scorpion brand, has decided to preview some exclusive photos. What better occasion to give away the preview photos on the 75th anniversary of Abarth?

Abarth 600e Scorpionissima: a preview of the Scorpion’s powerful electric future

It was on March 31, 1949 when Abarth, also called the House of the “Scorpion“, was born in Bologna, Italy, founded by Italian-Austrian engineer Carlo Abarth and driver Guido Scagliarini; now owned by the multinational Stellantis.

And after 75 years, on March 31, 2024, Abarth has decided to give away some shots of the next electric car that will be the most powerful ever: the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima. This is not the official debut but a taste, waiting for the official presentation that will take place in the coming months.

Abarth 600e Scorpionissima will be distinguished by being an ‘ball of fire’ emission-free sports car: developed on the basis of the Perfo-eCmp platform, its power output will be 240 hp, with 0 to 100 km/h acceleration of about 6 seconds. A mechanical limited slip differential and racing components will be present.

It will also mount 20-inch alloy wheels and the tires will be carefully developed with the cooperation of the Stellantis racing department, derived from Formula E; maximum grip and safety are expected. In addition, the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima will possess a certificate of authenticity.

The cockpit feels sporty, to represent the spirit of race cars, matte black with company graphics and lettering present on several elements. The steering wheel is distinguished by being made of leather and Alcantara, with neon yellow colored stitching that gives an extra touch of sportiness. But the real difference is ergonomic, comfortable, racing-inspired seats.

The infotainment system, with Abarth graphics, capable of measuring performance and the ability to activate the Abarth Sound Generator, to imitate the typical Abarth rumble. And to give a greater touch of exclusivity, this new powerful Abarth, comes with the color “Hypnotic Purple” which, according to the Abarth car manufacturer, represents the metaphor of the Scorpion’s sting effect.