Lancia reveals new HF logo for future sports cars

Lancia introduced the HF logo, which will debut on the New Lancia Ypsilon HF and be used on all the brand’s sportier versions. The Lancia Centro Stile reinterpreted the original HF logo, making it contemporary. In this new interpretation, the iconic HF logo colors – white, red, and black – have been readapted, maintaining their purity and simplification without adding extra graphic elements. This restyling respected the brand’s distinctive geometric shapes. The colors are from the official logo of the Fulvia Coupè from 1966, while the letters’ tilt is from the Lancia Delta logo of the 1990s to convey speed and radicality.

The HF logo was initially presented in 1960 during the foundation of the “Lancia Hi-Fi” Club

The new HF logo strikes a perfect balance between past and future, reinterpreting all the distinctive elements of the historic brand, including the elephant and acronym, to be projected into the future. The brand’s constituent elements, symbols of Lancia heritage, are now simplified, both in lines and shapes, creating a new balance capable of expressing innovation, premiumness, and Italian flair with a touch of eclecticism.

The Lancia logo benefits from technological innovations developed over the years, further enriching its artisanal prestige. The upcoming Lancia Ypsilon HF will feature a lowered suspension and a widened track. It will be fully electric, with a 240-horsepower engine enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

The Lancia HF logo was first introduced in 1960, at the Geneva Motor Show, when a group of devoted Lancia car owners founded the “Lancia Hi-Fi” club (where Hi-Fi stands for High Fidelity), exclusive to those who purchased at least six new factory Lancia cars. The HF acronym first appeared on some Lancia sports models, including the Flaminia Pininfarina Coupé, the Flaminia Sport Zagato, and the Flavia Coupé.

A few years later, in February 1963, along with some drivers and passionate Lancia owners, Cesare Fiorio founded the HF Lancia Racing Team. The chosen logo for the Racing Team consisted of the capital letters HF, white on a black background, with four red elephants running as mascots.

The first to sport it was the legendary Fulvia Coupé HF of 1966, known for its numerous rally victories, followed by the unbeatable Stratos HF from 1974 to 1978, the Delta Turbo in 1983, and finally by the Delta 4WD, Delta Integrale, and Delta Evoluzione Integrale HF.

The Lancia HF cars have achieved many successes since the inception of the HF Lancia Racing Team. In 1972, the Fulvia HF won the International Championship for Manufacturers, which became the World Rally Championship the following year; a competition that saw the same Fulvia HF and the Stratos HF triumph in 1974 and the Stratos HF in the two years of 1976-1977, culminating in the six consecutive titles won between 1987 and 1992 by the iconic all-wheel drive Delta HF, a model capable of excelling in various versions, 4WD, 8v, 16v, and Evolution.

It is said that as early as 1953, the elephant was chosen as a lucky charm by Gianni, the son of Vincenzo Lancia and CEO of the car manufacturer from 1949 to 1955. The meaning is attributed to the idea that once elephants start running, they are unstoppable. The symbol, initially depicted in blue and then in red, seems to come from Eastern mythology, as a symbol of good luck and victory, provided it is represented with the trunk extended forward.