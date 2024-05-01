New Lancia Ypsilon: here’s what it would look like in a B-SUV version

Following Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep, could Stellantis also be considering a B-SUV based on the Lancia Ypsilon? At the moment, this type of vehicle is not in the group’s plans, but designer Tony Ramirez has imagined one. The idea, published on the Autopareri forum, came about after a request to create a new compact SUV following the official presentation of the Alfa Romeo Milano, which later became the Junior. The final result is undoubtedly worth attention.

Lancia Ypsilon: this is what it would look like as a B-SUV

The Lancia Ypsilon appears taller and more muscular, with a more pronounced bonnet, to allow it to “transform” from a B-hatchback to a B-SUV. As mentioned above, a small SUV is currently not in Stellantis’ plans, also because the group has already launched the Jeep Avenger, recently also unveiled in a 4xe version, then the Fiat 600e presented in July last year and finally the recent Alfa Romeo Junior.

Lancia’s roadmap instead includes an HF version of the Ypsilon scheduled for release in 2025. It will be electric and have a power output of 240 horsepower, the same powertrain as the Abarth 600e. However, many believe that Lancia will eventually also offer an HF hybrid. Then in 2026 it will be the turn of Lancia’s new flagship, the Gamma, scheduled to be released in an HF version in 2027, followed by the arrival of the Lancia Delta in 2028, which according to CEO Napolitano will be the one we have been waiting for. The HF version of the Delta is also expected in 2029.

This is currently the lineup for the Italian brand, which does not include any new SUVs. It will be up to Alfa Romeo to “take charge” of Sport Utility Vehicles with the arrival of the new Stelvio next year and then the new version of the Tonale, which will also be fully electric. In any case, would you like a B-SUV version of the Ypsilon?