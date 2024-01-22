Lancia prepares for a rally comeback: here’s what the Ypsilon Martini could look like

The recent rumor of a potential comeback by Lancia in the World Rally Championship starting in 2027 has sparked significant interest among brand enthusiasts. Originally reported by Autosprint, the news quickly circulated the web, generating excitement among the millions of fans of the Italian brand.

Former Delta driver Juha Kankkunen also contributed by revealing his discussions with Biasion, another former World Rally Champion with the Delta, about the possibility of this comeback, further amplifying the rumors of Lancia’s potential return to rallying.

Lancia’s rally comeback with the New Ypsilon: here’s how it could look

Speculation about Lancia‘s return to rallying is also bolstered by the enthusiasm shown by the online community. Many designers have started to imagine what the car could look like in this guise, sharing their concepts on social media. A standout project, published on the Facebook page ‘Bella Lancia’, features the new Lancia Ypsilon. This model, set to be officially unveiled on February 14th, is adorned with the historic Martini livery that has been associated with Lancia for years, from the 037 to the Delta S4, and finally with the Delta.

This concept has received a lot of online appreciation, as evidenced by numerous likes, comments, and shares. The design suggests a significantly widened Ypsilon 2024 with additional air intakes on the front for cooling components at high speeds. The base model is presumed to be the HF version, expected in 2025 with a power of 240 horsepower. However, there remains a technical uncertainty: since the enhanced Ypsilon will be exclusively electric, a combustion engine version might need to be developed to comply with current world rally regulations, which only admit hybrid cars. If there are no changes to the regulations by 2026, the entry of electric vehicles will not be permitted.

In recent weeks, the New Lancia Ypsilon has been spotted on the streets of Milan and Como, engaged in the filming of commercials. The official unveiling is drawing near, and it remains to be seen if, in addition to the technical specifications of the new model, the confirmation of Lancia’s return to rallying will also be announced.