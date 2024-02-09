Abarth 600e: here’s the first official image of the electric B-SUV

Yesterday, we had the opportunity to see a spy photo revealing the new Abarth 600e during a commercial shoot on the streets of Milan. Today, however, the first official image of the new fully electric model by Abarth has been released. Along with the image, the first details of the electric B-SUV in its launch edition named Scorpionissima, a limited run of 1,949 units as a tribute to the founding year of Abarth, were unveiled.

Abarth 600e: First Image and Details of the Electric B-SUV Revealed

The released image of the Abarth 600e highlights the aggressive design characteristic of this electric B-SUV, showcasing a significantly lowered stance, extended wheel arches, a novel bumper equipped with a front splitter, and a prominent rear spoiler. This model also stands out for its 20-inch wheels and an upgraded braking system, as well as an exclusive Hypnotic Purple livery.

Regarding the powertrain, the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima is announced as the most powerful ever produced by the brand, thanks to a 240 HP electric motor. It features a limited-slip differential specifically developed to meet the specifics of the electric drivetrain, and tires resulting from a collaboration with Stellantis’ racing department, active in Formula E.

From the image released, it’s noticeable that both the front and rear wheels are dispersing sand, suggesting the possibility that the model is equipped with a dual electric motor system, and thus, with all-wheel drive. This hypothesis is based on a comparison with the 156 HP engine of the Fiat 600e; the increase to 240 HP could theoretically come from the addition of a second motor. However, these are only assumptions and we await official confirmation. Finally, it’s worth mentioning that the new Abarth 600e Scorpionissima will be delivered with a certificate of authenticity, a detail that emphasizes its exclusivity. We look forward to discovering more details about this model.