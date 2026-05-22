Jeep Recon will get a combustion-engine version alongside the EV

The Jeep Recon will debut by the end of 2026 in fully electric form, but during the presentation of the FaSTLAne 2030 plan, Stellantis confirmed that the model will also receive an internal-combustion powertrain during the period covered by the five-year strategy.

Stellantis confirms Jeep Recon will not remain electric-only

Tim Kuniskis, head of the group’s North American brands, mentioned the addition of an ICE variant but did not provide details on displacement, engine architecture or output. That leaves every technical possibility open for the combustion version, although a V8 appears highly likely.

The decision reflects the change in approach that has taken shape inside Stellantis after the disappointing results of the Jeep Wagoneer S and the broader slowdown in EV demand in the North American market. Launching the Recon as a battery-only model would have exposed it to a difficult commercial risk in a context where the energy transition is moving less predictably than forecasts suggested a few years ago. It also comes in a market where Jeep customers primarily look for durability, operating range and off-road versatility.

The Recon belongs to a product offensive that will completely renew Jeep’s North American showroom by 2030, with eleven all-new models and twelve major updates to the existing range. Launches already started or coming soon include the new Cherokee, the Grand Wagoneer facelift and the Grand Cherokee update, alongside the “Twelve 4 Twelve” program, which will introduce a new Wrangler variant every month.

Kuniskis framed this offensive around Jeep’s historic identity, tied to adventure, open-air driving and off-road capability. He also reaffirmed the ambition to return Jeep to the highest sales levels in its history and make it the fastest-growing SUV brand in North America.

The Recon’s move toward a multi-energy lineup, which could eventually include hybrid and range-extender solutions alongside electric and combustion versions, signals the direction Stellantis has chosen for its entire North American portfolio. The group now clearly sees technological flexibility as more important than the accelerated adoption of a single powertrain solution.