Jeep Recon faces high expectations as Wagoneer S EV sales disappoint

Many believed Jeep would follow the same path as Ram with the 1500 REV, the electric pickup that was cancelled after Stellantis shifted its strategy. Despite this, the name will now be used for what was previously known as the Ramcharger, the pickup equipped with range-extender technology. Even with Stellantis changing course, Jeep has officially confirmed and presented the Recon, the electric off-roader meant to prove that EVs have real potential and a future within the brand.

Jeep Recon is brand’s most important EV yet, but can it avoid the Wagoneer S fate?

Jeep Recon will also replace the Wrangler in Europe, where sales have been far from strong. However, many now believe the Recon could share the same fate as the Wagoneer S. The latter has not posted impressive results so far: the electric Jeep Wagoneer S sold only 10,426 units in the first nine months of the year, a disappointing figure considering Jeep had high expectations for its first fully electric SUV in the United States.

So far in 2025, Jeep has sold 449,973 units in the U.S., a number very close to last year’s 449,149 units, but still extremely far from the brand’s original target of 1 million units sold in a single year in the United States. Even though fourth-quarter sales are still missing, reaching that goal is virtually impossible.

The Jeep Recon EV nonetheless represents Jeep’s strongest step toward fully electric mobility, while preserving the rugged, authentic character that has always defined the brand. The design is boxy and robust, with a vertical front end and proportions reminiscent of Jeep’s most iconic off-roaders. One of its signature traits is the open-air experience: the doors and part of the windows can be removed without tools, offering a sense of freedom rarely found in modern EVs.

The STLA Large platform provides room for the battery pack and a dual-motor setup delivering around 650, with a 0–60 mph time of roughly 3.6 seconds. Estimated range sits between 230 and 250 miles (370–400 km), a figure that prioritizes off-road capability over aerodynamic efficiency. Fast-charging enables a 5–80% recharge in under 30 minutes.

Jeep Recon is built for demanding terrain and retains its Trail Rated certification. High ground clearance, generous approach and departure angles, and 33-inch tires on the Moab version make it ready for sand, snow and rocks, supported by the Selec-Terrain system with five dedicated drive modes. Towing capacity remains competitive at about 3,500 lbs (1,585 kg).

The interior blends adventure-ready practicality with modern tech. A 14.5-inch central touchscreen dominates the dashboard, paired with a digital cluster and an Alpine audio system designed for a refined yet durable cabin. Safety features exceed 170 functions, covering all major driver-assistance systems. The Jeep Recon EV will arrive in spring 2026 and will be built at the Toluca plant in Mexico.