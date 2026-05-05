2026 Jeep Cherokee Overland wins Wards 10 Best Interiors award

The 2026 Jeep Cherokee Overland Hybrid has joined Wards Auto’s list of the 10 best interiors and UX, a recognition based on in-depth real-world testing by an expert jury that evaluates material quality, comfort, technology usability and the overall consistency of the onboard experience.

2026 Jeep Cherokee Overland Hybrid earns Wards 10 Best Interiors award

Ryan Nagode, vice president of interior design for the Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge and Ram brands, explained that the cabin project followed four main guidelines: dynamism, practicality, innovation and a more playful approach to design. These principles guided the team toward a balance between functionality, modern content and Jeep’s visual identity.

Standard technology includes a 10.25-inch full-color digital instrument cluster paired with a 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system runs on Uconnect 5, already used on other Jeep models and appreciated for its smooth navigation and integrated connectivity.

On the active safety front, the 2026 Cherokee offers an advanced driver-assistance package as standard. It includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, intersection collision assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic detection and driver drowsiness detection. Level 2 active driving assistance with adaptive cruise control and rear parking sensors with automatic reverse braking complete the package.

The Overland trim adds leatherette upholstery with exclusive perforation in Arctic and Global Black tones, along with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof that helps make the cabin feel brighter and more spacious. Stellantis also worked on sustainability by favoring non-leather or recycled materials across the new 2026 Cherokee lineup. The STLA Large platform also allowed Jeep to increase interior space, with 30% more cargo capacity than the previous generation, strengthening the model’s practical appeal for families and customers who use their SUV intensively.

The Wards Auto recognition confirms the qualitative leap made by the Cherokee with this new generation. Its cabin marks a clear break from the past and positions the model at a more premium perceived level, in line with the expectations of an increasingly competitive segment.