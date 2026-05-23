Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler: all the new models coming by 2030

Stellantis will face the next five years in North America with a product offensive that includes eleven all-new models and twelve major updates to the existing lineup by 2030. Antonio Filosa summarized the philosophy behind the plan by saying that “everything starts with product,” while pricing will play a central role in the group’s commercial strategy.

Stellantis prepares 23 North American launches across Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler

Seven of the new vehicles planned for North America will sit below $40,000, while two will fall below the $30,000 mark. That represents a significant correction compared with the pricing policies of recent years, which had drawn criticism from the dealer network.

Chrysler represents the most radical relaunch case. The brand, now supported almost entirely by the Pacifica, will receive three all-new crossovers that should redefine its commercial presence by the end of the decade. The two more compact models, Arrow and Arrow Cross, will start at around $25,000, while the Airflow will sit in the $30,000 range as a midsize crossover.

Ram will focus on expanding its lineup coverage by entering the compact pickup segment with the Rampage, already sold in South and Central America, and by bringing back the Dakota in the midsize truck category, where the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma currently compete. These launches will also come alongside the Ramcharger, the first full-size SUV in the brand’s recent history.

Dodge will strengthen its performance identity with the high-performance GLH compact, which Tim Kuniskis described as a gateway into the “Brotherhood of Muscle.” It will sit alongside the next-generation Durango, still built in Detroit, and the Copperhead sports car.

Jeep will complete the picture with the launch of the Recon, initially planned as an electric model but now also confirmed with a future combustion-engine version, plus the new Compass and facelifts for the Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wrangler and Gladiator. The plan also includes the high-performance Wrangler Scrambler.

This broad network of updates aims to bring Jeep sales volumes back to historic highs, while Stellantis tries to regain ground in North America through a more diversified pricing structure and clearer positioning for each brand.