Ram Dakota comeback could strengthen Stellantis in North America

Ram ended 2025 with around 500,000 units sold, relying on a lineup built essentially around three product families: light-duty pickups, heavy-duty pickups and commercial vans. Stellantis sees that base as solid but not enough to reach the targets set by the FaSTLAne 2030 plan, which aims to bring the brand close to one million units and to second place in the North American truck market.

Ram Dakota returns as Stellantis targets a major truck-market comeback

Tim Kuniskis, head of the group’s American brands, made clear during the North America presentation that growth cannot come only from better commercial execution. It will also require Ram to enter segments where it has not competed so far.

The main news in this direction is the official confirmation of the Dakota nameplate’s return. Kuniskis announced the launch of “an all-new midsize pickup” designed to compete in the midsize truck segment, where the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado currently dominate.

Ram’s absence from this category represented a major gap. The full-size pickup segment generates around 16% of North American industry sales but nearly 40% of overall profits, while midsize trucks create a complementary demand pool with similarly attractive margins.

The Dakota, however, will not be the only launch in the plan. The product offensive will also include a compact pickup derived from the South American Rampage, a new light-duty truck, a range-extender model, a new heavy-duty truck, an updated ProMaster van and the full-size RamCharger SUV. Stellantis aims to renew the entire Ram lineup by the end of the decade, with half of the products made up of completely new and incremental models compared with the current offer.

The return of the Dakota carries strong strategic value because it would allow Ram to reach customers looking for a pickup smaller than a full-size truck without giving up the strength and versatility associated with the brand. Kuniskis summarized the philosophy behind the entire offensive with a clear expression: “product is king,” reaffirming the central role of product as the main lever for Ram’s growth in North America.