Chrysler drops its EV-only plan and prepares a major SUV push by 2030

Chrysler enters Stellantis’ five-year FaSTLAne 2030 plan from a position of extreme commercial weakness, with a lineup that effectively relies only on the Pacifica and sales of around 143,000 units in 2025. The minivan remains one of the most appreciated models in its category in the North American market, but it cannot secure the survival of a brand that has spent years in a kind of strategic limbo, waiting for a clear direction.

Chrysler drops EV-only plans and prepares three new SUVs by 2030

Stellantis’ relaunch plan calls for three new SUVs by 2030, all designed to rebuild a credible presence in the segments where U.S. demand remains strongest. The company has not yet disclosed technical details on the individual models, but it has already redefined the powertrain strategy in a major way compared with the original plan.

Chrysler is moving away from the EV-only vision announced almost five years ago with the Airflow Concept at CES 2022, when the brand positioned itself as the first in the group destined for an all-battery lineup by 2028. That project never turned into a production model, and the new direction now calls for a multi-energy approach that will include combustion engines, hybrids and extended-range electric vehicles. This strategy better reflects a U.S. market where the transition to electric mobility is moving more slowly than early forecasts suggested.

The growth targets set by the plan are ambitious. Chrysler aims to reach 225,000 units sold by the end of the decade, an increase of nearly 60% compared with current levels. To support this expansion, the brand wants to keep an entry-level model priced below $30,000, targeting customers who currently turn to rival brands seen as more accessible and more up to date.

The distance from the strategy announced at CES 2022 now looks clear. The idea of a new electric 300 and a production version derived from the Airflow appears to have faded in favor of a program calibrated around the real dynamics of North American demand.