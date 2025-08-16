Jeep Recon EV vs Ford Bronco: can electric beat gas?

During the 2025 Super Bowl, Jeep sent a clear message to its rivals. In a tongue-in-cheek commercial, the new Recon EV outperforms a Ford Bronco on an off-road course, capped off by Harrison Ford delivering the punchline: “This Jeep makes me happy, even though my name is Ford.” It’s not often that a brand draws such a direct comparison, especially between two conceptually very different vehicles: the Recon is a fully electric SUV, while the current Bronco remains loyal to combustion engines. For that reason, and with new spy shots showing the Recon with clear Bronco vibes, we’re putting the two models head-to-head.

Jeep Recon EV vs Ford Bronco: specs, performance, and market plans

The Jeep Recon EV, expected to hit the market in late 2025 as a 2026 model, is built on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform and is one of the cornerstones of the brand’s electrification strategy. According to available information, it will feature a dual-motor AWD setup producing around 600 hp. Target range is at least 300 miles on a single charge, with 0–60 mph in roughly 4.5 seconds and a top speed of about 120 mph. Jeep promises genuine off-road capability as the Recon is being engineered to tackle the Rubicon Trail and still have enough energy left to drive back to town. Off-road staples such as removable roof and doors, the Selec-Terrain system, and a patented three-speed electric transmission will optimize torque for challenging terrain while improving efficiency on the road. The estimated starting price for the U.S. market is around $60,000, with higher-trim versions potentially exceeding $80,000.

Facing it is the current Ford Bronco, an icon of traditional American off-roading. Reintroduced in 2021, it’s built on a body-on-frame chassis and offered with gasoline engines ranging from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost with around 300 hp to the 2.7-liter V6 with 330 hp, up to the top Bronco Raptor’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 418 hp. Acceleration from 0–60 mph ranges from 6.7 seconds for base versions to about 5.6 seconds for the Raptor, while top speed averages around 110 mph. The Bronco’s strengths lie in its robust mechanicals and versatile off-road hardware, including HOSS suspension, locking differentials, and GOAT drive modes for tackling any surface. In the United States, prices start at just over $39,000 for the base version, while the Raptor exceeds $90,000.

There’s also a lesser-known third contender: the Ford Bronco New Energy, sold exclusively in China in both fully electric and range-extended versions. The BEV features dual electric motors for a combined 445 hp and a claimed range of 404 miles under the CLTC cycle. The EREV pairs a smaller 43.7-kWh battery with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine acting as a generator, offering 136 miles of electric range and up to 800 miles total. Official performance figures have not been released, but estimates based on similar setups suggest 0–60 mph in around 5.5 seconds for the BEV and just over 6 seconds for the EREV, with top speeds close to 115 mph. In China, the model positions itself as a high-tech offering with a unibody platform, advanced ADAS, and available integrated LiDAR. In China, prices start at around 300,000 yuan (about $41,000) for the EREV version and exceed 350,000 yuan (about $48,000) for the BEV.

For now, the Bronco New Energy remains exclusive to the Chinese market, and there’s no confirmation of its export to other regions. Sales figures show that in 2024, Ford shipped just under 9,000 Broncos of various versions to China versus more than 109,000 sold in the U.S. The Recon EV, by contrast, will be a global model, poised to become one of the new generation’s flagship electric off-roaders, ready to challenge both the gasoline-powered Bronco’s tradition and the electrified interpretations that, for now, remain confined to select markets.