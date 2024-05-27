Jeep Avenger: production in Brazil no more with Fiat Panda

The Jeep Avenger, the American brand’s first all-electric SUV, may not be produced in Brazil along with the new Fiat Panda as initially planned. According to recent rumors, Stellantis is considering assembling the Avenger at another plant instead of Betim. What will this factory be in Stellantis’ plans?

Jeep Avenger production shift in Brazil?

Jeep Avenger, the American brand’s first all-electric SUV, is preparing to conquer South America: it is scheduled to arrive to Brazil in 2026. Originally, reports seemed to confirm that production would take place at the Betim plant in Brazil, in the company of the new Fiat Panda. It is precisely the latter that has recently sparked several rumors regarding its new name that it might assume for the South American market, namely Fiat Argo. However, recent sources seem to suggest a change in strategy on the part of the Stellantis group.

Such a change of plans may have come because of several factors. According to journalist Marlos Ney Vidal, editor of the Autos Segredos portal, the Avenger could be assembled at the Stellantis plant in Porto Real, Rio de Janeiro. Supporting this decision would be several reasons. The first reason would be one referring to the large Stellantis investment plan that we have already talked about in recent weeks. It in fact also provides R$3 billion for its plants in Brazil and Argentina. Part of these funds could be earmarked for the adaptation of Porto Real for the production of the Avenger.

Also in terms of economic benefits, the direction seems to be the one indicated by journalist Vidal. Indeed, this choice would produce numerous advantages for Brazil: if confirmed, local production of the Avenger could translate into a more affordable price for the Brazilian market. This, would make it an attractive option as Jeep’s new entry-level model in South America, taking over from the Renegade. To finish, also in terms of logistics Stellantis could go ahead with this decision. In fact, the CMP platform, on which the Avenger is based, is already used in Porto Real for the production of the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, and will also be used for the future Citroën Basalt coupe. This would go a long way toward ensuring smooth production and logistics.

The change of plans for the Avenger could also cast doubt on the future of the new Panda in Brazil. Indeed, the initial hypothesis of joint assembly in Betim looks like it may really be fading. Despite the various reasons we have discussed, still no confirmation has come officially. In fact, it is important to note that the news of the Avenger’s possible assembly in Porto Real has not yet received any real official confirmation from Stellantis.

However, the hypothesis could still open up interesting scenarios for Jeep’s future in Brazil and the South American automotive market in general. The arrival of an affordable electric SUV like the Avenger could accelerate the transition to electric mobility in the region, fueling competition and offering new alternatives to consumers. We remain waiting for more details from Stellantis to discover whether the Avenger will indeed be produced in Porto Real and what will be the fate of the new Fiat Panda in Brazil.