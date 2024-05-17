Citroën C3 and DS 3: serious recall for over 600,000 vehicles

It is a very important recall that involves a batch of over 600,000 vehicles, including Citroën C3 and DS 3, in relation to the front airbags, both driver and passenger, installed on board the mentioned models. The recall would affect users in about 20 countries; specifically, it concerns defects in the usual airbags produced by Takata, a company that has regularly been in the eye of the storm for such problems, on Citroën and DS branded models between 2009 and 2019, which are therefore no longer on sale. The total number of vehicles recalled would be 605,772 vehicles involved in a recall campaign featuring Citroën C3 and DS 3 distributed between Southern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. Specifically, we are talking about 497,171 units of Citroën C3 and 108,601 units of DS 3.

The manufacturer asks to suspend driving the Citroën C3 and DS 3 until the repair is carried out

The owners of the Citroën C3 and DS 3 subject to the recall have been contacted with particularly alarming messages in which they are asked to “immediately suspend driving the vehicle” due to problems related to the front airbags. However, those who have not yet received the letter from the manufacturer and would like to check if their vehicle is at the center of this important recall can do a quick check, with the vehicle’s chassis number, on the manufacturer’s website.

Citroën stressed that “the chemicals contained in these inflating devices,” branded Takata, could undergo some deterioration over time. In this way, the driver and passenger would be exposed to the risk of the airbag inflator device rupturing “with excessive force in the event of an accident, causing serious injury or death.” A risk that does not appear veiled, given the request to suspend driving and to go to authorized workshops.

The Citroën C3, produced between April 9, 2009, and February 20, 2017, and the DS 3, produced between June 26, 2009, and May 30, 2019, are very widespread in the regions mentioned above, and it seems that the repair times would not be so immediate. After an initial phase, at the beginning of the year, in which the procedure for requesting the intervention could be carried out directly by the authorized repairer, Citroën now asks its customers to follow the online procedure in order to receive a personal code linked to the product to be changed and with which access to the established timelines is more immediate.