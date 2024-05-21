New Fiat Panda: 50 days to the official debut, here’s everything we know about

There is less and less time left until the debut of the new generation of the Fiat Panda, which is expected to take place on July 11, 2024, on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the Fiat brand. The new Panda is highly anticipated by enthusiasts and the entire industry, curious to discover how this iconic model of the brand will change.

New Fiat Panda: countdown has started for its debut

The new Fiat Panda will mark the beginning of a new era for Fiat. It will be an important car on which the future of the Italian car manufacturer will depend. This car, in addition to being completely different from the current generation, with which it will coexist for many years, will mark the start of a new family of cars that will be in contrast to the 500 range and from which a new Fiat Multipla will also arrive in the future, which is expected to debut in the course of 2025.

The new generation of the Fiat Panda, which we show you here in a render by digital creator and designer Kleber Silva, will be based on the Smart Car platform and will be produced by Stellantis at the Kragujevac plant in Serbia. It will be a global car that will also be sold in other continents and also produced in North Africa and Brazil. In Latin America, given that the name “Panda” is not well known, Fiat could opt for another name. In this market it could take the name of “Argo” or “Uno”.

The new Fiat Panda will be about 4 meters long and will have a lot in common with the recent Citroen C3. The car will arrive on the market both in thermal version and also in electric versions. In both cases, these will be very affordable cars with very accessible prices. For the entry level electric version, there is talk of a price around 20,000 euros, while for the version with an internal combustion engine, it starts at around 14,000 euros.

At the moment this is the information available on the new generation of the model, but given that there is less and less time left, further news may soon leak out. We just have to wait a few more weeks to have more details about it.