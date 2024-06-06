Jeep Avenger: B-SUV ruler in Italy, pulling the brand toward success in May

A record-breaking May for Jeep: the Avenger compact SUV takes first place in the B-SUV segment, both in May and in the first five months of 2024, pushing the brand to sixth place in the overall sales ranking in Italy.

Jeep in May: thanks to Avenger goes to sixth place overall in sales in Italy

It was an exceptional month for Jeep, which confirmed its position as a major player in the Italian automotive market. According to data from Dataforce, the American brand of the Stellantis Group took sixth place in the overall sales ranking for May, achieving a truly significant result.

At the center of this success is undoubtedly Jeep Avenger, the compact SUV that continues to grind out record numbers in its segment. In fact, Avenger is positioned as the undisputed leader in the B-SUV market, both for the month of May and the first five months of 2024.

With its appealing design, typical Jeep performance, and state-of-the-art features and technology, the Jeep Avenger encapsulates all the features that make it a unique SUV. It is an SUV of ‘focused freedom,’ as the brand calls it, Avenger offers the best of Jeep in a compact format ideal for the needs of European audiences.

A triumph that underscores the qualities of this model, the first entirely designed in Italy by Jeep, at the Jeep Design Studio Europe in Turin. Available in three different powertrains to meet every need. The all-electric version is the best-selling B-SUV BEV. The 100-hp gasoline engine with manual transmission is perfect for those seeking efficiency and economy. And then, there is the new e-Hybrid variant with automatic transmission, which is an important step toward the electric mobility of the future.

Its new hybrid powertrain provides a range of up to 400 km in the WLTP cycle and 550 km in the city, with the option of fast charging in as little as 3 minutes for 30 km of travel. And safety is assured both on and off-road, thanks to state-of-the-art ADAS systems and a spacious and versatile cabin. Adding to the Avenger’s success, Jeep can also count on the excellent positioning of Renegade 4xe, which continues to dominate the plug-in hybrid B-SUV segment with its 4xe technology – updated for model year 2024 – available on Renegade, Compass, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.

In short, the month of May is one to frame for Jeep, which once again demonstrates its strength and ability to conquer the market with innovative and technologically advanced models. Avenger stands out as a benchmark in the B-SUV segment, and its progress is just the beginning of a bright future for the Jeep brand.