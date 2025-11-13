0
Jeep Wrangler 392 refuses to die: the Hemi V8 is back

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
November 13, 2025
Jeep claims that for every Wrangler 392 Moab sold, they will contribute to “protect and preserve the off-road landscapes”.
2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392

Just when the world had reluctantly accepted the “supposed” death of the glorious Hemi V8 engine under the Stellantis banner, Jeep decided to perform a resurrection. After initially declaring the Wrangler 392’s demise, Jeep reversed course, extending the life of the Hemi V-8 for a special series.

Now, they’re doubling down on the madness with the launch of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392. In a true miracle of modern manufacturing, they’ve managed to price this brute starting at a comparatively reasonable $81,990.

2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392

The Moab 392 serves as the inaugural model for Jeep’s new “Twelve 4 Twelve” special edition series. A marketing extravaganza where a new vehicle will debut on the 12th of every month for a year to celebrate Jeep’s 85th anniversary. The name, of course, is a direct, unsubtle tribute to Moab, Utah, the legendary off-road playground, and the long-running Easter Jeep Safari.

So, what exactly does a price tag just south of $82,000 get you, besides the unmistakable, rumbling soundtrack of a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 pushing 470 HP and 470 lb-ft of torque? The hardware list is a serious nod to its off-road namesake. 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped in massive 35-inch all-terrain tires, a stout 4.56 axle ratio, and Jeep’s Selec-Trac full-time transfer case.

2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392

Inside, black Nappa leather heated seats and an Alpine premium sound system, all viewed via a 12.3-inch infotainment screen complete with sat-nav. Aesthetically, the Moab 392 screams heritage while wearing a giant MOAB badge on the front fenders. It features a body-color hardtop and fenders, rock rails, and black tow hooks. Optional features include Jeep’s Sky One-Touch power top, a heavy-duty 8,000-pound Warn winch, and all-weather floor mats.

In a final act of corporate conscience, Jeep claims that for every 2026 Wrangler 392 Moab sold, they will contribute to “protect and preserve the off-road landscapes” cherished by their drivers. The Moab 392 is available for order now.