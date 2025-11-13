Jeep Wrangler 392 refuses to die: the Hemi V8 is back

Just when the world had reluctantly accepted the “supposed” death of the glorious Hemi V8 engine under the Stellantis banner, Jeep decided to perform a resurrection. After initially declaring the Wrangler 392’s demise, Jeep reversed course, extending the life of the Hemi V-8 for a special series.

Now, they’re doubling down on the madness with the launch of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Moab 392. In a true miracle of modern manufacturing, they’ve managed to price this brute starting at a comparatively reasonable $81,990.

The Moab 392 serves as the inaugural model for Jeep’s new “Twelve 4 Twelve” special edition series. A marketing extravaganza where a new vehicle will debut on the 12th of every month for a year to celebrate Jeep’s 85th anniversary. The name, of course, is a direct, unsubtle tribute to Moab, Utah, the legendary off-road playground, and the long-running Easter Jeep Safari.

So, what exactly does a price tag just south of $82,000 get you, besides the unmistakable, rumbling soundtrack of a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 pushing 470 HP and 470 lb-ft of torque? The hardware list is a serious nod to its off-road namesake. 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped in massive 35-inch all-terrain tires, a stout 4.56 axle ratio, and Jeep’s Selec-Trac full-time transfer case.

Inside, black Nappa leather heated seats and an Alpine premium sound system, all viewed via a 12.3-inch infotainment screen complete with sat-nav. Aesthetically, the Moab 392 screams heritage while wearing a giant MOAB badge on the front fenders. It features a body-color hardtop and fenders, rock rails, and black tow hooks. Optional features include Jeep’s Sky One-Touch power top, a heavy-duty 8,000-pound Warn winch, and all-weather floor mats.

In a final act of corporate conscience, Jeep claims that for every 2026 Wrangler 392 Moab sold, they will contribute to “protect and preserve the off-road landscapes” cherished by their drivers. The Moab 392 is available for order now.