Here’s what the Ferrari 12Cilindri would look like if it were a Lancia

In recent days, Ferrari has unveiled its new supercar, the heir to the Ferrari 812 Superfast, called the Ferrari 12Cilindri. This car is receiving great acclaim for its design and features. After its debut, someone came up with the idea of imagining what this car would look like if there was also a Lancia version, nicknamed the Lancia 12Cilindri.

Lancia 12Cilindri: this is what the Prancing Horse’s supercar would look like if it were a Lancia

The rendering by Autopareri is based on the 12Cilindri combined with design elements from Lancia’s new cars, starting from the Lancia Pu+Ra concept to the recent new Ypsilon. Among the elements added in the rendering are the wheels, initially seen on the Pu+Ra concept, while the front end features the design seen on the new generation of Ypsilon and which will also be used for future cars of the Italian brand such as the next Gamma and Delta, which will debut on the market in 2026 and 2028, respectively.

A black vertical stripe with the Lancia logo can be seen on the side, along with a black grille on the rear pillar. Many people are wondering if Lancia will ever launch a supercar on the market in the future. The company has never produced cars above a certain price range, but with the start of the new era, we cannot rule out this possibility. In recent days there has also been talk of the new 2026 Lancia Gamma, which could have a price tag of over €60,000, making it one of the most expensive production cars the brand has ever made. This car, like all future vehicles of the brand, will also have an HF sports version, which will be even more expensive.

However, the first HF to hit the market will be the Ypsilon in 2025, which will be equipped with a 240-horsepower engine, the same one used by the Abarth 600e. While we wait to see if a supercar from the Italian brand will ever arrive on the market, here is the rendering of the Ferrari 12Cilindri in Lancia guise.