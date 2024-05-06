Fiat Multipla, Lancia Delta and Alfa Romeo Giulietta become the highly expected stars once again

Three legendary models from the Stellantis Group are preparing to be revived in a modern key: the Fiat Multipla, Lancia Delta and Alfa Romeo Giulietta. These are three models that have created a stir among many fans of the brand.

Stellantis: Multipla, Delta and Giulietta revived

Three much-loved Stellantis group models – Fiat Multipla, Lancia Delta and Alfa Romeo Giulietta – are getting ready to be back on roads with a revamped look and cutting-edge technologies, generating great excitement among enthusiasts.

First back on track will be the new Multipla, expected by the end of 2025. Some previews speak of a design that recalls the essential and functional lines of the original model, recreated in a modern key. The car looks spacious and practical, with a voluminous interior configuration that will be able to accommodate up to 6 people positioned on three rows of seats. About 4.4 meters long, it will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and produced in Morocco. The engines that will be used are 100- and 130-horsepower PureTech gasoline engines, although a hybrid version is not ruled out in the future. Below shows our exclusive Miltipla render.

In 2028, it will be the turn of the new Lancia Delta instead. This model is particularly awaited by enthusiasts, who strongly hope for a return to its origins with a sporty spirit and performance level. First rumors seem to suggest an aggressive and aerodynamic design, inspired by the 2008 Delta concept car. The car is based on the STLA Medium platform, could be produced in Italian factories together with the new Giulietta and enjoy a range that could reach up to 700 km thanks to high-range electric motors.

As for the future of the new Giulietta, we can say that it is still uncertain, but hopes are high. If the geopolitical situation allows and the Biscione continues to achieve success, the Giulietta could be available on the market by the year 2026. Rumors are talking about a sporty, racy car with a design that reinterprets the iconic lines of the original model in a modern way. Expected to be based on the STLA Medium platform, it should come available with high-performance hybrid and plug-in engines; a possible electrified Quadrifoglio version is not ruled out either.

All three vehicles will be available with electric motors, fully in tune with the Stellantis strategy to move in a sustainable mobility direction. The prediction is that the Multipla will offer a range of about 300 km. While the Delta and Giulietta could even exceed 500 km on a single charge, figures that remain to be confirmed, however.

The return of these iconic cars represents a dream come true for many enthusiasts. Multipla with its practicality and modularization, Delta with its sporty appeal, and Giulietta with its elegance, all represent pieces of Stellantis’ great work.