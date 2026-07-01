Ford’s recall numbers keep rising, with nearly 800,000 more vehicles affected

Ford is managing several recalls at the same time in the United States and Europe, with campaigns that involve hundreds of thousands of vehicles overall and cover very different issues, from transmission and software to engine and body components.

Ford faces multiple recalls in the US and Europe as numbers keep growing

The most significant case comes from the United States, where the NHTSA has reported a recall involving 741,195 vehicles due to a defect in the transmission park system. Under certain conditions, the parking brake may not work correctly, creating the risk that the vehicle could move even with the gear selector in the P position.

The campaign covers Ford Expedition, previous-generation Explorer, some 2021 F-150 models and Lincoln vehicles such as the Navigator and Aviator. Ford will address the issue with a software update for the parking management system and, where necessary, replace non-compliant components. Still in the United States, Ford has launched a separate recall for more than 36,000 Bronco units over wheel-arch moldings that may not have been secured correctly and could detach while driving.

In Europe, the recalls involve Ford Ranger and Kuga models flagged by Germany’s KBA. One campaign covers around 2,829 vehicles produced between February and November 2025, with a possible EGR valve issue that could cause power loss and vibration. The Ranger also faces a second campaign covering around 1,800 units produced between March 2025 and February 2026. In this case, the valve defect could lead to power drops, unusual noises and oil leaks. The repair may require a more complex intervention, including replacement of major engine components such as the block, crankshaft, cylinder head, camshaft and timing system.

A third European recall involves previous-generation Ranger and Everest models produced between July 2018 and February 2020, due to a software issue that could affect the oil pump. The campaign potentially covers 1,216 vehicles, and Ford will solve the problem with a software update.

These campaigns do not necessarily mean that every vehicle included already has a defect. Automakers often launch recalls after internal checks or preventive analyses, intervening before a problem spreads. Owners should still check whether their vehicle falls within any active campaign by contacting Ford’s official service network.