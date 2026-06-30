Ford’s $30,000 EV pickup is back on the road in new spy shots

Spy photographers have captured a new camouflaged prototype of Ford’s compact electric pickup during hot-weather testing in Arizona, confirming that development continues ahead of the planned 2027 launch. The model will become the first vehicle based on the Universal EV Platform, the architecture Ford wants to use to cut production costs and offer more affordable electric vehicles, with a declared starting price of around $30,000.

Ford’s affordable electric pickup caught testing in Arizona ahead of 2027 launch

Compared with the F-150 Lightning, the change in approach looks clear. The prototype appears much more compact, lower and closer in proportion to a Ford Maverick than to America’s large full-size pickups. The images show a four-door body with a more urban setup, aimed at customers who want practicality and low running costs without giving up the versatility of a pickup bed. Early impressions point to a sleeker shape than traditional pickups, with a profile that partly recalls the spirit of the historic Ford Ranchero.

The first sighting took place in Long Beach, where observers spotted the prototype next to an old Mazda B-Series pickup based on the Ford Ranger and an F-150. That comparison immediately highlighted the smaller dimensions of the new model. Despite its compact appearance, people who saw the vehicle in person reported an apparently spacious second row. Ford claims that passenger space will exceed that of a Toyota RAV4.

The UEV platform will use production processes such as megacasting and prismatic LFP batteries, which cost less and suit more accessible electric models better. Ford wants to simplify production and improve profitability, one of the main problems many automakers have faced so far with battery-electric vehicles. Aerodynamics will also play a major role. Saleem Merkt, Ford’s Head of Advanced EV Aerodynamics, said the new pickup should deliver aerodynamic efficiency more than 15% better than any other pickup currently on sale, an advantage that translates directly into greater range on an electric vehicle.

Ford will build the model at its Louisville plant, with first deliveries expected shortly after its 2027 debut.